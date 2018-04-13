Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 13, 3:18 PM EDT

Trump fundraiser resigns from RNC after payout report

By TOM LoBIANCO
Associated Press

Latest News
UK says Russia monitored daughter of former spy for years

Slovenia signs 5-year gas deal with Russia's Gazprom

The Latest: UK: Russia has spied on Skripals for 5 years

Russia threatens to freeze cooperation with US

2 die in Russian navy helicopter crash
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A top fundraiser for President Donald Trump has resigned from the Republican National Committee following a report that he paid $1.6 million to a Playboy playmate he had an affair with.

Elliott Broidy told RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Friday afternoon that he was resigning immediately, an RNC official familiar with the discussion said. The official requested anonymity to discuss a private phone call between McDaniel and Broidy.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen helped negotiate a non-disclosure agreement between Broidy and the model last year. The unidentified playmate elected to have an abortion after discovering she was pregnant.

Broidy apologized to his wife for the affair in a statement provided to The Associated Press Friday.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.