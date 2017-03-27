WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on contacts between President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Russian officials (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The top members of the Senate intelligence committee say that President Donald Trump's son-in-law has voluntarily agreed to be interviewed as part of their ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible ties between Trump associates and the Kremlin.

Sens. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, and Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, said in a joint statement that they are committed to follow the facts wherever the investigation leads them.

The White House confirmed that Kushner had volunteered to answer questions about arranging meetings with the Russian ambassador and other officials.

The senators said the timing of Kushner's testimony has not yet been determined.

---

2:25 p.m.

The White House says that President Donald Trump's son-in-law was "doing his job" by reaching out to foreign officials.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday that there was nothing "nefarious" about Jared Kushner's contacts with foreign leaders during the campaign and transition since it was the job he was tasked to do.

Kushner is one of Trump's top advisers who the president has entrusted, in part, with holding talks with foreign leaders.

Spicer says that "based on the media frenzy" surrounding contacts Trump associates have made with Russian officials in particular, Kushner "volunteered" to meet with to be interviewed by the Senate committee about arranging meetings with the Russian ambassador and other officials.

Spicer says "that was part of his role and he executed it completely as he was supposed to."

--

10:41 a.m.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law has volunteered to answer questions before the Senate Intelligence Committee about arranging meetings with the Russian ambassador and other officials, the White House confirmed Monday.

Jared Kushner has agreed to speak to the committee, which is conducting an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, including whether there are any ties between Trump associates and the Kremlin, the White House said.

Kushner is the fourth Trump associate to offer to be interviewed by the congressional committees looking into the murky Russia ties. Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, Trump adviser Carter Page and Trump associate Roger Stone last week volunteered to speak to the committee as well.

Comey confirmed that the bureau has been conducting a counterintelligence investigation into these matters since late July.