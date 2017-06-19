Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 19, 5:45 PM EDT

Trump's legal plan quite simple so far: Fight, fight, fight

BY ERIC TUCKER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has given his legal team a clear direction: Fight, fight, fight.

That tactic from Trump's lawyers and proxies has manifested itself in aggressively worded statements and television appearances aimed at warding off any legal threat from prosecutors - and persuading the American public the president isn't in legal jeopardy.

But Trump's attorneys, with their own unconventional backgrounds, face a challenging task - especially against seasoned lawyers working with former FBI Director Robert Mueller. To make it more difficult, Trump's statements threaten to undercut their work.

It's too early to say for sure what legal strategy his lawyers will eventually settle on. But they seem prepared to paint Mueller's investigative team as politically motivated and will likely argue the president didn't illegally exert pressure on the investigation.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.