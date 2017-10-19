WASHINGTON (AP) -- Two Democratic senators are unveiling what could be the first of several pieces of legislation to try to lessen influence from Russia or other foreign actors on U.S. elections - with a measure to boost transparency for online political ads.

The bill by Democratic Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia and Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar would require social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to keep public files of election ads and meet similar disclaimer requirements to political broadcast and print advertising.

The bill would also require companies to "make reasonable efforts" to ensure election ads are not purchased directly or indirectly by a foreign national.

Warner is the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee. Republican Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is also backing the bill.