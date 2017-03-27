Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 27, 2:12 PM EDT

White House calls on Russia to release protesters


Latest News
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny gets 15 days in jail

Navalny: a savvy and determined Kremlin foe

UK postpones Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's Russia trip

The Latest: Russian opposition leader Navalny gets jail term

Putin meets Le Pen, denies French election interference
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is calling on Russia to immediately release all peaceful protesters arrested over the weekend during a large anti-government demonstration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the U.S. "strongly condemns the detention of hundreds of peaceful protesters throughout Russia on Sunday."

Spicer on Monday read a State Department statement calling the detentions "an affront to essential democratic values."

Spicer says people everywhere deserve a transparent and accountable government, as well as "the ability to exercise their rights without fear of retribution."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.