Jun 30, 3:51 PM EDT

Trump revives National Space Council, to be led by Pence


WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is forming a National Space Council to be led by Vice President Mike Pence.

The president signed an executive order Friday to revive a council last in place in 1993.

Trump says the announcement sends a clear signal to the world about the United States' leadership in space. He says space exploration would help the economy and national security.

Members of the council are to include the secretaries of state, defense, commerce, transportation and homeland security, as well as the head of NASA, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the national security adviser and the director of national intelligence. The council will also draw on insights from scientists and business leaders.

