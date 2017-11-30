Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 30, 11:58 AM EST

Ryan invites Trump to deliver State of Union address Jan. 30


Multimedia
Interactive Address: 2008 State of the Union
History of the State of the Union
Recent Stories
Ryan invites Trump to deliver State of Union address Jan. 30

WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan has formally invited President Donald Trump to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Jan. 30.

Trump delivered a speech to Congress last February, a month after entering office. But that was not officially a State of the Union address.

Ryan wrote in a letter to the Republican president on Thursday that next year "will bring an opportunity to take account of the progress we have made" and to "lay out the work that still remains to be done on behalf of the American people."

The Wisconsin Republican added, "In that spirit, it is my honor to invite you to deliver your State of the Union address."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.