Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 13, 3:26 PM EDT

Trump might impose tariffs and quotas on foreign steel

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

Latest News
Trump might impose tariffs and quotas on foreign steel

Trump misses deadline without steel tariffs decision

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is considering putting tariffs and quotas on steel imported from foreign countries.

The president says that China and other unnamed countries are dumping steel in the U.S. market. That hurts U.S. steelmakers by reducing prices, he told reporters. The comments were initially said to be off the record, but the White House decided to make them public Thursday.

Trump says, "We're like a dumping ground, OK? They're dumping steel and destroying our steel industry."

He says he is considering both quotas and tariffs to stop any dumping.

The Commerce Department is reviewing at his request whether to impose a tariff on steel imports for national security reasons.

The U.S. imports 30 percent of the steel it consumes. Only 3 percent of steel imports come from China.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.