WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump nomination of Neil Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court (all times EDT):

9 p.m.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer says he has "serious doubts" that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is within what Democrats consider the legal mainstream.

Schumer said in a statement Tuesday night that Gorsuch "has repeatedly sided with corporations over working people, demonstrated a hostility toward women's rights, and most troubling, hewed to an ideological approach to jurisprudence that makes me skeptical that he can be a strong, independent justice on the Court."

Schumer says the Senate "must insist" on 60 votes for any Supreme Court nominee, meaning the nominee would have to receive bipartisan support.

Schumer has not said whether he would attempt a filibuster, a procedural maneuver that would require 60 votes. But any senator can move to filibuster, and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley has suggested he will.

---

8:25 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has made an "outstanding decision" in nominating U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

In a statement, McConnell says Gorsuch has "a long record of faithfully applying the law and the Constitution" and notes that he was confirmed by voice vote in the Senate in 2006.

He is urging Democrats not to block the nomination.

McConnell says, "I hope Members of the Senate will again show him fair consideration and respect the result of the recent election with an up-or-down vote on his nomination, just like the Senate treated the four first-term nominees of Presidents Clinton and Obama."

---

8:14 p.m.

President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court is pledging to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and the laws of the United States.

U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch is also thanking Trump for giving him a "most solemn assignment."

If confirmed by the Senate, Gorsuch would succeed Justice Antonin Scalia, whose death nearly a year ago created a vacancy on the nine-member court.

But Gorsuch's selection is expected to spark a fierce fight with Democrats.

---

8:12 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch for his "extraordinary resume."

Trump announced he was nominating Gorsuch Tuesday night. He says the nominee's academic credentials were "as good as I have ever seen."

He adds that Gorsuch "has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support."

Trump also says Gorsuch was "the man our country needs and needs badly to ensure the rule of law and the rule of justice."

---

8:04 p.m.

President Donald Trump has nominated federal appeals judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The 49-year-old Gorsuch has served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver since 2006, after being appointed by President George W. Bush. He once worked at the Supreme Court as a law clerk.

If approved by the Senate, Gorsuch would take the seat left vacant since Justice Antonin Scalia died last year. Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nominee for the seat, saying the choice should go Obama's successor.

He would be the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at age 43.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday in a prime-time address from the White House.

---

7:55 p.m.

Congressional leaders, White House staff and President Donald Trump's family members are gathering in the East Room for his Supreme Court announcement.

The event has drawn top congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Trump's former rival, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Trump's oldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, are also on-hand. As is Tony Perkins of the conservative Family Research Council.

Trump's announcement has taken on the quality of a reality television show, with days of anticipation.

Trump is scheduled to make his announcement in a televised address at 8 p.m.