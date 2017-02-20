Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 20, 9:56 AM EST

Trump tweets further criticism of Sweden

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- President Donald Trump is tweeting further criticism of Sweden's immigration policies.

The president tweeted Monday that: "The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!"

People in Sweden have been scratching their heads since Trump suggested during a rally Friday that some sort of incident had occurred in their country.

Trump tweeted Sunday he was referring to something he saw on television.

The president might be referring to a segment aired Friday night on the Fox News Channel show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that reported Sweden had accepted more than 160,000 asylum-seekers last year but that only 500 of the migrants had found jobs in Sweden. The report went on to say that a surge in violence had followed.

