Mar 1, 7:09 PM EST

Icahn selling Trump Taj Mahal casino to Hard Rock

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Billionaire Carl Icahn (EYE'-kahn) is selling the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City to Hard Rock International and two New Jersey investors.

The sale comes four months after Icahn closed it amid a crippling strike.

A sale price was not revealed.

President Donald Trump opened the casino in 1990 but lost control of it in a bankruptcy filing.

Icahn bought it last year from a separate bankruptcy, but closed it in October amid a strike by its main casino workers' union seeking restoration of employee health insurance and pension benefits that Icahn deemed unaffordable.

Icahn, who also owns the Tropicana, said he only wanted to operate one casino in town.

He's still trying to sell the shuttered former Trump Plaza casino.

