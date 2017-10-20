WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on a dispute over White House condolence calls to military families (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

A Florida congresswoman says White House chief of staff John Kelly lied when he said she took credit two years ago for securing funding for an FBI field office in south Florida.

Rep. Frederica Wilson says in an interview with CNN on Friday that she wasn't in Congress in 2009 when the money for the building was secured.

Wilson says she named the building at the request of then-FBI Director James Comey.

She says Kelly "needs to stop telling lies on me."

Kelly denounced the congresswoman at a White House briefing on Thursday after she publicly criticized President Donald Trump's comments during a phone call with the widow of a fallen soldier.

---

4 a.m.

White House chief of staff John Kelly is defending President Donald Trump against accusations of insensitive outreach to a grieving military family.

Kelly is a retired three-star general whose son was killed while serving in Afghanistan. On Thursday he dressed down the Democratic congresswoman who had criticized Trump for comments she said he had made in a condolence call to the pregnant widow of a Green Beret killed in Niger.

Kelly called Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida an "empty barrel" who "makes noise," but he did not deny the lawmaker's account of the phone call.

The uproar over Trump and how presidents should or shouldn't try to console families of the fallen has rattled the White House and overshadowed the rest of Trump's agenda in recent days.