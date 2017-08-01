WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EDT):

7:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the account, which appeared in a lengthy article posted on the website golf.com. The story on Trump's complicated love for golf also appears in Sports Illustrated magazine.

The story recounts a scene in which Trump was chatting with some club members. Trump told the members he makes such frequent appearances at the property in Bedminster, New Jersey, because: "That White House is a real dump."

Trump has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting various properties he owns and leases, including Bedminster.

--

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump may be trying for a reset in the West Wing, but he is making clear that he is not changing his twitter habit.

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump said: "Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out!"

The tweet came one day after retired Gen. John Kelly took over as Trump's new chief of staff. Tapped to bring order to the chaotic West Wing, Kelly quickly made his presence known Monday - ousting newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci and revising the command structure so that all senior staffers report to him.