HONOLULU (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's stop in Hawaii (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is getting set to fly from Hawaii to Japan and begin his Asia trip, but before departure, he's making a stop at a Trump property.

Trump's motorcade stopped at the Trump International Hotel Waikiki en route to the airport for his long flight.

The president stepped out of the armored limousine and into the lobby of the tower, which is a mix of hotel rooms and condo units.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump "wanted to say hello and thank you to the employees for all their hard work."

Trump didn't stay at the hotel during his one night in Hawaii.

---

8:20 p.m. Friday

President Donald Trump has paid a solemn visit to the memorial at Pearl Harbor.

Trump saluted after entering the USS Arizona memorial following a short boat ride with first lady Melania Trump.

They approached a wreath of white flowers and watched as two sailors placed it near a wall of names of the fallen.

Nearly 1,200 crew members died on the USS Arizona during the December 7, 1941 surprise attack by Japan that plunged the U.S. into World War II.