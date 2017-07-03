BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

6 p.m.

President Donald Trump is describing his war with the media as a contest between journalists and the needs of his constituents. One of his latest tweets is drawing swift criticism from the press.

Trump tweeted a video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring. The video appears to be a doctored version of Trump's 2007 appearance at a World Wrestling Entertainment event.

Trump stayed on the attack later in the day, stating on Twitter that "the dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE!"

---

2 p.m.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is condemning a tweet President Donald Trump sent out Sunday, in which he appears to pummel a man whose face is covered with the CNN logo.

Executive Director Bruce Brown called the post a "threat of physical violence against journalists."

Brown said the tweet was "beneath the office of the presidency," adding "no one should be threatened with physical harm for doing their jobs."

Trump tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring.

The White House hasn't responded to questions about the tweet. But White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert told ABC that he thinks "no one would perceive that as a threat."

---

11:10 a.m.

CNN is responding to President Donald Trump's latest tweet.

A network spokesperson says Sunday: "It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so."

On Sunday Trump tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring. It was not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump's official Twitter account.

The CNN spokesperson said that Trump: "is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.

---

10:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring.

It's not clear who produced the brief video, but it was posted from Trump's official Twitter account.

Trump's been stepping up verbal attacks on the media - and cable networks particularly. But an adviser thinks "no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't."

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert also tells ABC that he thinks Trump's "beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said last week Trump "in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence.""