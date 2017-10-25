DALLAS (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Texas has had "tremendous success" recovering from Hurricane Harvey's blow.

The storm dumped record rainfall on areas around Houston and flooded thousands of homes as it lingered for days in late August.

Trump says there had never been a "water drop" like this by a hurricane.

Following a briefing in Dallas on hurricane recovery efforts, Trump suggested that officials consider using material in new construction that can handle water better. It costs more than sheet rock, but Trump says it would save lots of money in the future and put people to work.

Trump, who built hotels and casinos during his business career, called himself the "builder president."

While in Dallas, he's also raising money for his joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee.

---

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Dallas for a hurricane briefing and Republican fundraising.

Trump will receive a briefing Wednesday on recovery efforts following powerful hurricanes that struck Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The meeting comes a day after the Senate sent the president a $36.5 billion measure to help areas that have been ravaged by hurricanes and wildfires. Trump is expected to sign the bill soon.

The White House has said a subsequent disaster aid request will cost tens of billions of dollars, and that Congress should consider spending cuts to finance it.

While in Dallas, Trump will also raise money for his joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee.

The private event with 200 guests is expected to raise $4 million.