|
The Latest: Canada citing US own stats on trade surplus
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's assessment of U.S.-Canada trade (all times local):
12:35 p.m.
Canada is weighing in after President Donald Trump is said to have insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.
A spokesman for Canada's foreign affairs minister says the two allies "have a balanced and mutually beneficial trading relationship." Adam Austin says an emailed statement that "according to their own statistics, the U.S. runs a trade surplus with Canada."
The Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.
---
7:15 a.m.
President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Republican described the discussion during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday.
According to audio obtained by The Washington Post, Trump insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.
Trump said Trudeau told him there was no trade deficit. Trump said he replied, "'Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, 'You're wrong.'"
Trump claimed the figures don't include timber and energy.
However, the Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.
---
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.