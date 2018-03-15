WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's assessment of U.S.-Canada trade (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Canada is weighing in after President Donald Trump is said to have insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.

A spokesman for Canada's foreign affairs minister says the two allies "have a balanced and mutually beneficial trading relationship." Adam Austin says an emailed statement that "according to their own statistics, the U.S. runs a trade surplus with Canada."

The Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.

7:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Republican described the discussion during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday.

According to audio obtained by The Washington Post, Trump insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.

Trump said Trudeau told him there was no trade deficit. Trump said he replied, "'Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, 'You're wrong.'"

Trump claimed the figures don't include timber and energy.

However, the Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.

