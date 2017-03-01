Eagle Herald











Mar 1, 6:48 PM EST

Nielsen: Nearly 48 million watch Trump's address to nation


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Nielsen: Nearly 48 million watch Trump's address to nation

Police seeking intruders seen in 'Pawn Stars' figure's house

Face-biter said he fled demon-like figure before killings

Fox Business surges in ratings competition with CNBC

Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 20-26

NEW YORK (AP) -- President Donald Trump's first major address to the Congress and the nation was seen by an estimated 47.4 million people.

The Nielsen company said Wednesday that Trump's audience couldn't quite match the first such speech by predecessor Barack Obama, who drew an audience of 52.4 million in 2009.

Fox News Channel had the biggest audience for Trump's speech Tuesday night, with 10.8 million viewers. NBC's 9.1 million ranked second, followed in order of popularity by CBS, ABC, CNN, Univision, Fox broadcasting and MSNBC. The moment that drew the most interactions on Twitter came after Trump talked about fallen Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens with his widow looking on.

Similar initial presidential speeches reached 39.8 million for George W. Bush in 2001 and 66.9 million for Bill Clinton in 1993.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.