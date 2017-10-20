WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says the United Nations has "tremendous potential" but that it "hasn't been used over the years nearly as it should be."

Trump spoke during a meeting at the White House with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (goo-TEHR'-esh), who leads the 193-member world organization.

Guterres says "we live in a messy world" but we need strong reforms at the U.N. and a "strong United States engaged based on its traditional values."

Trump also praised Guterres' leadership in their first extended meeting.

Guterres and Trump met briefly at the White House in April and also held talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting last month.