Aug 3

Trump to announce new ways to help veterans get medical care

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The government wants to make it easier for veterans to get medical care and is promoting new ways to use technology to help.

The steps include using video technology and diagnostic tools to conduct exams, and veterans soon can use mobile devices to help with appointments.

President Donald Trump is announcing the initiatives Thursday at the White House.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says the goal is better health care for veterans whether they are in their homes or traveling.

The new programs are in addition to "telehealth" programs that Shulkin says provided care to more than 700,000 veterans last year.

