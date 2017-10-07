Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 7, 10:02 AM EDT

Trump hits back at late night shows critical of Republicans


President Donald Trump is pushing back against late night television show hosts who have been sharply critical of Republicans.

The president took to Twitter Saturday morning to argue that Republicans should be given "equal time" because of the "one-sided" coverage, an apparent reference to Federal Communications Commission rules dealing with candidates during elections.

Trump tweeted: "Late Night host(s) are dealing with the Democrats for their very 'unfunny' & repetitive material, always anti-Trump! Should we get Equal Time?"

He suggested "more and more people" are clamoring for more coverage of the GOP.

The host of NBC's "Late Night with Seth Myers" immediately tweeted back that he'd "love" to have Trump on his show. Myers, who's been among the most vocal Trump critics, said his studio address was "15 Penguin Avenue, Antarctica."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.