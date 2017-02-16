Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 16, 12:50 PM EST

White House taps billionaire to head up intelligence review

By VIVIAN SALAMA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration has asked the founder of a New York-based private equity firm to lead a review of the U.S. intelligence community as President Donald Trump vows to crack down on what he describes as "illegal leaks" of classified information.

A senior White House official said Thursday that Stephen Feinberg of Cerberus Capital Management had been asked to head the review of the various intelligence agencies and make recommendations on improvements to efficiency and coordination.

The official, who spoke anonymously because the matter has not been announced publicly, said that Feinberg's role is not official until he completes an ethics review.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.