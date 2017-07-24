AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jul 24, 3:31 PM EDT

Trump's new messenger says briefings back on camera

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's new communications chief says television cameras will start rolling again in the White House briefing room.

Anthony Scaramucci - the Wall Street financier who joined the administration last week - tweeted on Monday that "the TV Cameras are back on."

Under Press Secretary Sean Spicer - who resigned over Scaramucci's new role - the daily press briefings had become must-see TV. But in recent weeks, Spicer moved into a more behind the scenes role, putting the briefing largely in the hands of his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who made them off-camera events.

Scaramucci said the briefings will be back on TV, noting that he discussed the move with the president.

