Eagle Herald











Mar 29, 7:15 AM EDT

Snoop Dogg to induct Tupac into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

AP Photo
AP Photo/Frank Wiese

NEW YORK (AP) -- Snoop Dogg will induct the late rapper Tupac Shakur into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, while Pharrell Williams will induct Nile Rodgers during the ceremony in Brooklyn next month.

The Rock & Roll Hall announced Wednesday additional guests who'll be on hand April 7 at the Barclays Center to induct this year's newest class.

Dhani Harrison will induct ELO and Pat Monahan will induct Journey. Previously announced guests including Neil Young inducting Pearl Jam, Jackson Browne inducting Joan Baez, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush inducting Yes.

Additional performers at this year's ceremony include Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter and the Indigo Girls.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.