Apr 19, 3:49 PM EDT

'60 Minutes' report details progression of Alzheimer's


NEW YORK (AP) -- Filmed over 10 years, a "60 Minutes" report this weekend shows in startling detail the progression that Alzheimer's disease takes on a patient.

CBS medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook began interviewing Mike and Carol Daly of Staten Island, New York, in 2008 shortly after she learned of her diagnosis. She was mildly forgetful but functional, although upset at how it had affected her ability to cook, or enjoy books and movies.

He went back six times. By this winter, she was slumped over in a wheelchair, unable to communicate and requiring around-the-clock care.

The national Alzheimer's Association says it hopes the unprecedented video diary will help people better understand the magnitude of dealing with the disease.

