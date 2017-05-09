Eagle Herald











May 9, 8:11 AM EDT

ABC announces revival of 'American Idol' next season


NEW YORK (AP) -- ABC says it will revive "American Idol" after it has spent only one year off the air.

The network announced Tuesday that the music competition show that dominated television in the 2000s and minted stars like Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson, will begin sometime in the next TV season. That season starts in September.

The series originally aired on Fox and was canceled due to fading ratings. But ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey called it a "pop culture staple that left the air too soon."

ABC left plenty of questions unanswered, including who will be the host and judges. ABC recently hired the show's old host, Ryan Seacrest, to be co-host with Kelly Ripa on the daytime talk show "Live."

