Eagle Herald











Apr 23, 11:23 AM EDT

ABC appoints Robach as '20/20' co-anchor


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
ABC appoints Robach as '20/20' co-anchor

'The Crown' star speaks about pay disparity

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Candidate buys ads on Sinclair TV stations to blast company

Correction: Polygamous Family-Child's Death story

NEW YORK (AP) -- ABC News says Amy Robach will be David Muir's new co-anchor on the "20/20" newsmagazine.

Robach has reported for the newsmagazine and is best known at ABC for her work on "Good Morning America," where in recent years she has detailed her own battle with breast cancer. ABC News President James Goldston said Monday that Robach will continue to report for the morning show.

She replaces Elizabeth Vargas on the newsmagazine. Vargas recently left ABC News and has signed a production and anchoring deal with the A&E Networks.

Robach has conducted interviews with Tonya Harding, Gretchen Carlson, Hulk Hogan and Monica Lewinsky for ABC News.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.