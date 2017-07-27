AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jul 27, 1:43 PM EDT

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon producing Showtime drama pilot


NEW YORK (AP) -- Showtime says Oscar-winning filmmakers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are re-teaming off-screen for a new one-hour drama pilot.

The prospective new series, "City on a Hill," is based on an idea by Affleck and Damon, and focuses on Boston in the early 1990s. The city was then rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies where corruption and racism was the norm. Then it all suddenly changed. The series is a fictional account of what was called "the Boston Miracle."

No cast members were announced by Showtime.

Affleck and Damon will be among the project's executive producers. They shared a best screenplay Oscar for their 1998 breakout film, "Good Will Hunting," in which they also co-starred.

