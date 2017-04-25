|
Lawsuit filed against Fox alleges racial discrimination
NEW YORK (AP) -- Eleven former and current employees of Fox News Channel have filed a lawsuit accusing the network of allowing racial discrimination.
The lawsuit was filed in New York on Tuesday, a week after top-rated host Bill O'Reilly was fired over sexual-harassment allegations. It amends a complaint filed last month by two black women who worked in the payroll department.
The women claimed in the original lawsuit they were subjected to racial discrimination by former controller Judith Slater.
In the new lawsuit the employees say they repeatedly complained to network executives about Slater's racist behavior but no action was taken.
One black plaintiff says he was effectively asked to perform the role of a Jim Crow, an insulting slang term to refer to a black man.
Fox News and Slater's attorney deny the allegations.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages.
