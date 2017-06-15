Eagle Herald











Jun 15, 3:33 PM EDT

Busy Aisha Tyler says goodbye to 'The Talk' after 6 years


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The daytime TV show "The Talk" is losing one of its co-hosts.

Aisha Tyler announced on the air Thursday that her increasingly busy career prompted the decision.

Tyler became emotional as she described her realization that she had to give up the daily talk show.

She's been on CBS' "The Talk" for six years and will leave at the end of this season in July, Tyler said.

Besides working on three other series, including CBS' "Criminal Minds," the actress said she's found a new passion in film directing.

Tyler said she intends to return to "The Talk," both as a guest and a drop-in host.

CBS didn't immediately announce who might replace Tyler on the show that includes co-hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.