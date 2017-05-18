Eagle Herald











Netflix announces 5th season of 'Arrested Development'


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Netflix says the cast of "Arrested Development" has signed on for a fifth season of the comedy that will return to the streaming service next year.

Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Will Arnett and the rest of the series regulars will reprise their roles in the show that follows the Bluth family. Series creator Mitchell Hurwitz is also on board.

Hurwitz says he's "grateful" to Netflix and Fox "for making this dream of mine come true."

"Arrested Development" ran on Fox for three seasons from 2003 to 2006 before being canceled. Netflix brought the show back for a fourth season in 2013.

