'Bachelor in Paradise' suspended amid misconduct probe


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The company behind ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" has suspended production of the reality show and sent its contestants home while producers look into allegations of misconduct on the set in Mexico.

Warner Bros. says it is "conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations" and "appropriate responsive action" will be taken once the investigation is complete. The company didn't offer any details on the allegations.

A company spokesman confirmed Monday the cast was sent home following the production halt.

"Bachelor in Paradise" is in its fourth season as a spinoff of ABC's "The Bachelor." It brings together former contestants on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" in a tropical location. Its cast was announced last week and was set to premiere on ABC in August.

