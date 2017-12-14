Eagle Herald











Dec 14, 1:56 PM EST

Scott M. Mills to become new BET president


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Scott M. Mills to become new BET president

Tavis Smiley, suspended by PBS, vows to fight back

The Latest: Tavis Smiley responds to PBS suspension

Former 'Apprentice' star Omarosa denies White House firing

The Latest: Apprentice star says White House didn't fire her

NEW YORK (AP) -- Black Entertainment Television will soon have a new president.

BET Networks announced Thursday that Scott M. Mills will take over as president, effective Jan. 1. He succeeds Debra L. Lee, who will remain as chair and CEO. Most recently, Mills was executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Viacom, BET's parent company.

He says in a statement that he looks forward to overseeing "exciting, thought-provoking" programs for African Americans and young people worldwide. Lee had served as president since 2005, when she succeeded BET founder Robert L. Johnson.

BET is known for a wide range of programming, from the comedy series "50 Central" to the Soul Train Awards.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.