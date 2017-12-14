NEW YORK (AP) -- Black Entertainment Television will soon have a new president.

BET Networks announced Thursday that Scott M. Mills will take over as president, effective Jan. 1. He succeeds Debra L. Lee, who will remain as chair and CEO. Most recently, Mills was executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Viacom, BET's parent company.

He says in a statement that he looks forward to overseeing "exciting, thought-provoking" programs for African Americans and young people worldwide. Lee had served as president since 2005, when she succeeded BET founder Robert L. Johnson.

BET is known for a wide range of programming, from the comedy series "50 Central" to the Soul Train Awards.