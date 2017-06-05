Eagle Herald











Al Franken cancels appearance on Bill Maher's show over slur


NEW YORK (AP) -- Sen. Al Franken says he will not appear as scheduled on Friday's "Real Time with Bill Maher" in the wake of Maher's use of a racial slur on last week's show.

The Minnesota Democrat called Maher's remark "inappropriate and offensive." Franken added he was "glad" that Maher apologized.

Maher was speaking with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska when he used the N-word in a joking reference to himself as a house slave during the HBO talk show.

The comedian was roundly criticized. On Saturday, he said he regretted the remark.

Sasse wrote Saturday that he wished he had immediately criticized Maher for using the term.

