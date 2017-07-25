Eagle Herald











Jul 25, 5:21 PM EDT

President (bleep): TV sitcom bars use of Trump's name


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Fired Fox News executive proclaims innocence in lawsuit

Colbert's shows from Russia are winners for CBS

President (bleep): TV sitcom bars use of Trump's name

Nielsen's top programs for July 17-23

Colbert's shows from Russian are winners for CBS

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- President Donald Trump's name is off limits on the upcoming season of Comedy Central's "Broad City."

Series creators Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson said Tuesday that Trump's name will be bleeped each time it's used in an episode - a move typically reserved for expletives.

Glazer told TV critics that talking constantly about Trump and his administration have made the sound of his name, as she put it, "so gross."

She said she and Jacobson decided Trump has enough air time and they didn't want to share theirs with him.

Glazer and Jacobson star in "Broad City," which returns for its fourth season in September on Comedy Central. The series is about the freewheeling lives of two New York City women.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.