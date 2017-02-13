NEW YORK (AP) -- CBS has fired newscaster Josh Elliott after being surprised by his live announcement that he'd no longer be working regularly at the network's streaming service.

Elliott had a regular anchor shift at CBSN streaming service before saying on the air last week he'd be leaving to work on stories for CBS' television broadcasts. That caught CBS brass off guard, and the network quickly put out a statement saying Elliott would be doing stories across CBS News, including CBSN.

In his announcement, Elliott also said that while it was his last day as anchor, "knowing how things work around here, I may see you again on Monday morning."

Nope. CBS announced Monday that Elliott was gone. He's worked at CBS and NBC in quick succession after leaving ABC's "Good Morning America."