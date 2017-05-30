Eagle Herald











CBS Entertainment shake-up as Glenn Geller steps down


NEW YORK (AP) -- CBS on Tuesday announced a new leadership team for its entertainment division. It is promoting veteran CBS executive Kelly Kahl to president and bringing Thom Sherman from the CW network as senior executive vice president of programming.

Kahl, who joined CBS in 1996, assumes leadership of the entertainment division, reporting directly to Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO of the CBS Corp.

Sherman, who most recently was executive vice president at the CW, previously developed and oversaw series at Bad Robot Productions and ABC. He will be in charge of CBS' comedy, drama, alternative, daytime, late night and specials, among other duties. He will report to Kahl.

Earlier Tuesday, CBS announced the departure of Glenn Geller, its entertainment president since September 2015. The company said it is in discussions with him for a production deal with CBS Television Studios.

The shake-up comes two months after Geller had a mild heart attack.

