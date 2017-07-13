Eagle Herald











CBS News announces partnership with BBC


NEW YORK (AP) -- Britain's BBC News is ending a long-running agreement to share reporting and resources with ABC News in the United States and instead will match up with CBS.

CBS News President David Rhodes said Thursday the deal with the BBC gives the network access to an organization that is larger and more comprehensive than Sky News, which had been its British partner. He said it does not mean CBS will be looking to cut back on its own staff.

BBC spokeswoman Charlotte Morgan said the British network has worked informally with CBS over the past few years and that the American network matches its current needs well. The BBC thanked ABC for "a long and fruitful partnership."

ABC News has recently hired two BBC News personalities, Ian Pannell and James Longman.

