Eagle Herald











Feb 8, 8:27 AM EST

CBS' Charlie Rose to undergo heart surgery


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
CBS' Charlie Rose to undergo heart surgery

Media fact-checking more aggressive under Trump

'Battlestar Galactica' star Richard Hatch dies at 71

Colbert reaches a ratings milestone at start of Trump era

Nielsen's top programs for Jan. 30-Feb. 5

NEW YORK (AP) -- CBS News morning host Charlie Rose says he's undergoing heart surgery to replace a heart valve that was installed in 2005.

The 75-year-old newsman's surgery is scheduled Thursday. He said Wednesday he plans to return to work in March. He's been a host of "CBS This Morning" since its start in 2012, and also has a long-running PBS interview show.

Rose said the surgery was his choice, unlike in 2005 when he had to undergo emergency surgery to replace the same valve while on an overseas reporting trip.

Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell are his co-hosts on "CBS This Morning," which has risen in the ratings to be competitive with the "Today" show and "Good Morning America."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.