Eagle Herald











Jun 9, 4:07 PM EDT

CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Television Writer

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet

Niecy Nash finds sisterhood on TNT's 'Claws,' in Hollywood

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Glenne Headly, star of 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,' dead at 62

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN cut ties with author and television host Reza Aslan on Friday, less than a week after he profanely referred to President Donald Trump in a tweet about the London terror attacks.

The network said it was not continuing with a second season of "Believer," Aslan's series about different religions, which premiered last year. Only two weeks ago CNN dumped comedian Kathy Griffin, co-host of its annual New Year's Eve celebration, when she was photographed holding a depiction of Trump's severed head.

Angered about Trump's social media commentary on the London terror attacks, Aslan tweeted last Saturday that "this piece of s--- is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency, he's an embarrassment to humankind."

Aslan also tweeted that Trump was a "man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis."

The Iranian-born author later apologized "for my choice of words," and CNN issued a statement saying "that kind of discourse is never appropriate." But it wasn't enough to save his show.

In a statement on Friday, Aslan said he was grateful to CNN for giving his series a chance.

"In these politically charged times, the tenor of our nation's discourse has become complicated," he said. "And I recognize that CNN needs to protect its brand as an unbiased news outlet. Similarly, I need to honor my voice. I am not a journalist. I am a social commentator and a scholar."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.