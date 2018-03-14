Eagle Herald











CNN morning anchor Chris Cuomo moving to prime-time


NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN says morning anchor Chris Cuomo is moving to prime-time.

The cable news network said Wednesday that his new show, "Cuomo Prime Time," will air at 9 p.m. Eastern weeknights following Anderson Cooper's "AC360."

"Cuomo Prime Time" got the green-light from CNN after a test run in January. CNN says it will debut in the spring but the exact date was not announced.

The show will include interviews with politicians and other newsmakers, news analyses and breaking stories.

Cuomo's spot on the morning show "New Day" will be filled by CNN's John Berman, who will co-anchor with Alisyn Camerota.

