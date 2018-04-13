Eagle Herald











Apr 13, 4:55 PM EDT

CNN's Don Lemon to contributor: be honest


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
CNN's Don Lemon to contributor: be honest

'This Is Us' and 'Master of None' receive GLAAD Media Awards

Hargitay takes advocacy for sex assault victims to HBO

Showtime's 'Circus' returns with new co-host Alex Wagner

'Fox & Friends': Influence comes with the president's ear

NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN's Don Lemon apparently has his limits.

The evening host shut down a former Donald Trump aide - and paid CNN contributor - on Thursday, telling him not to come on his show and lie to the American people. Lemon and Jason Miller were talking about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian activities in the 2016 presidential election.

Lemon said it was a privilege to be on CNN, not a right. He cut off Miller's attempts to argue. CNN's efforts to have people reflecting Trump's point of view on the air is a frequent source of tension.

Through a spokeswoman, Lemon declined Friday to discuss the confrontation. Miller didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.