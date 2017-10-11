Eagle Herald











Oct 11, 2:16 PM EDT

Andy Cohen to replace Kathy Griffin on CNN on New Year's Eve

Andy Cohen to replace Kathy Griffin on CNN on New Year's Eve
NEW YORK (AP) -- CNN says Anderson Cooper will co-host its New Year's Eve celebration teamed with Andy Cohen, host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live."

The twosome will ring in 2018 from Times Square in New York on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" on Sunday, December 31.

Cohen replaces comedian Kathy Griffin, the previous co-host, who was dismissed by CNN last spring after posting a video of herself holding a mask styled to look like the severed head of President Donald Trump. A storm of outraged reaction forced Griffin to apologize for what she said was meant only as a spoof.

Now in its 11th year, CNN's New Year's Eve show is a global celebration featuring contributions from CNN correspondents across the country and around the world.

