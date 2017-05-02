Eagle Herald











May 2, 11:41 AM EDT

Trump campaign says CNN refuses to run ad touting success


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Halle Berry to appear on VH1 show celebrating moms

Trump campaign says CNN refuses to run ad touting success

At 84, Carol Burnett ready for return to TV comedy full-time

Jimmy Kimmel tearfully recounts newborn son's heart surgery

Hollywood writers, producers reach deal; strike averted

NEW YORK (AP) -- President Trump's campaign is criticizing CNN for refusing to air an advertisement touting the president's achievements during his first 100 days in office, saying the network doesn't want it because the ad "doesn't fit their narrative."

CNN said it requested that the campaign remove a portion that referred to the mainstream media as fake news.

Said CNN: "The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted."

The Trump campaign said the ad, which says "America has rarely seen such success," is running on Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.

As of Jan. 19, Trump was a declared presidential candidate 2020.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.