Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 9, 7:28 PM EDT

Scaramucci to guest on Colbert's 'Late Show' next week

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Suspended Fox host sues reporter over alleged lewd texts

Scaramucci to guest on Colbert's 'Late Show' next week

FX Networks CEO: TV at risk of ominous state of monopoly

Trump hits McConnell for Senate crash of Obama health repeal

The Latest: Trump disputes McConnell 'expectations' remark

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- CBS says Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Stephen Colbert's late-night show next week.

The network said Wednesday that Scaramucci will appear on Colbert's "The Late Show" on Monday.

The former White House communications director lost his job with President Donald Trump's administration July 31, after only 11 days in the job. His firing came after he gave an expletive-filled interview.

Scaramucci had been scheduled to make other public appearances, including at the Politicon political convention in Southern California, but the financier canceled.

Colbert's gleeful focus on the Trump White House has given his show a late-night ratings lead, and landing Scaramucci is a coup for the host.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.