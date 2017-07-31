Eagle Herald











Jul 31, 12:34 AM EDT

Wait to see 'Confederate,' HBO says to social media protest


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- HBO is calling on critics of "Confederate," a drama imagining modern-day Southern slavery, to withhold judgment until it's made.

HBO's statement followed a social media campaign that urged it to abandon the project. The campaign, which quickly caught fire on Twitter, asked people to post their opposition to "Confederate" during HBO's Sunday showing of "Game of Thrones."

The creators of the recently announced "Confederate" also produce "Game of Thrones."

HBO said it has faith the show's producers will approach the subject with "care and sensitivity" and asked people to see the drama before judging it.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.