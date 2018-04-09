Eagle Herald











Couric's Nat Geo series turned newsier than anticipated


NEW YORK (AP) -- There's a danger in planning a news-oriented television series a year in advance.

But circumstances smiled on Katie Couric and her six-part National Geographic channel series, "America Inside Out." Some of the topics she chose to explore, like gender inequality and racial attitudes as reflected in the debate over Confederate statues, were thrust more prominently into the news after she started working. The series premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Because they were working on the episode about Confederate monuments that kicks off the series this week, Couric and a crew were in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August to cover a rally by white supremacists that turned violent.

Couric's series is an outgrowth of a National Geographic special that she did last year on gender fluidity.

