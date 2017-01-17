Eagle Herald











Jan 17, 4:08 PM EST

Andy Cohen's near-clash: Joan Rivers, Maksim Chmerkovskiy


PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Andy Cohen revels in his free-wheeling talk show, but Joan Rivers' last appearance on his Bravo series almost led to a clash with another guest.

About six weeks before her death, Rivers and Maksim Chmerkovskiy of "Dancing with the Stars" were to appear together on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the host told a TV critics' meeting Tuesday.

But Rivers told Cohen that, after meeting with Chmerkovskiy before going on air, she made it clear that "it wouldn't be fun for her," Cohen said, without elaborating.

Despite her reservations, the Ukrainian-born dancer "turned it around" with Rivers, he said. The guests found common ground discussing Israel, series executive producer Deirdre Connolly said.

The 81-year-old comedian died in September 2014, days after she stopped breathing during a routine medical procedure.

Asked to recall the toughest question he's asked on his show, Cohen said it was his query to Selena Gomez about Justin Bieber, with whom she'd been linked romantically. "I don't think she loved it," he said.

