Eagle Herald











Jan 11, 12:44 PM EST

Jamie Foxx to host 'Beat Shazam,' an app-based game show


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Jamie Foxx to host 'Beat Shazam,' an app-based game show

Lithuanian TV apologizes for Nazi gestures by actress

Ex-TV show contestant's video shows him rescuing choking man

Shonda Rhimes: Don't look for Donald Trump in 'Scandal'

Jenna Elfman tries again for TV comedic success

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Jamie Foxx is turning game-show host.

The Oscar-winning actor will host Fox TV's "Beat Shazam," an interactive game show based on the song-identification app Shazam.

The game show's producers include Mark Burnett of "Survivor" and "The Voice."

Foxx will preside over "Beat Shazam" as teams of two compete against the clock and other contestants to identify hit songs. The team with the highest score will end up competing with the Shazam app for a cash prize.

"Beat Shazam" is intended to be a "big summer event" for Fox this year, Fox Television Group chief executive Gary Newman told a TV critics' meeting Wednesday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.