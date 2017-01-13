Eagle Herald











John Legend and creator of 'Underground' assail Trump


PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- President-elect Donald Trump has two more Hollywood critics: singer John Legend and the creator of a television series on history's Underground Railroad where slaves were led to freedom.

"This country was built on racism and sexism, and I think our soon to be president is again going to be racist and sexist," Misha Green, a creator of "Underground" on WGN, said on Friday.

She and Legend, a producer for the series who also appears as abolitionist Frederick Douglass, were asked about whether their show had adjusted anything for its upcoming second season with the election results in mind.

Green said she hoped the heroes in the series who were fighting injustice would be an inspiration for people today.

Legend said the lesson of the election - and the television series itself - is that even when people see progress, it's not guaranteed to remain.

"We're going through a period where Donald Trump has promised to make us a less just and less free country, and those who believe in justice and freedom are going to have to stand up for it," he said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

